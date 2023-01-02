Turkish exports hit all-time high of $254.2 billion, President Erdoğan announces

 Contact Us
Published January 02,2023
Türkiye's exports hit an all-time high of $254.2 billion in 2022, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Monday, citing preliminary data.

Despite global challenges, the figure increased by 12.9% from a year earlier, Erdoğan told a news conference in Istanbul.

"Our goal is to ensure that Türkiye takes its place among the top 10 exporting countries in the world," he said.

The president underlined that Türkiye's exports in Turkish liras reached nearly 350 billion Turkish liras ($19 billion) last year.

"The number of countries and regions to which we export with our national currency has reached 197," Erdoğan added.