TPAO: Turkish drill ships currently "on duty at the same time"

Four Turkish drill ships are currently "on duty at the same time," the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) said on Saturday.

The Fatih, Yavuz, and Kanuni drill ships are on missions in the Black Sea, while the Abdulhamid Han is in the Mediterranean, said TPAO on Twitter.

"The Fatih started drilling operations in the Turkali-11 well. The Yavuz continues gas flow tests in Turkali-12 well. The Kanuni started the sub-completion operation in the Turkali-10 well," the TPAO said.

"The Abdulhamid Han continues drilling in the Tasucu-1 well in the Mediterranean. Our activities in our seas continue at full speed," it added.