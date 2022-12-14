Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan agree to enhance cooperation

Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan agreed to further enhance cooperation in several areas, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday.

"With the joint declaration adopted at the summit, our heads of state emphasized our will to develop our cooperation at the highest level. We have just signed five documents in the fields of energy, trade and economy, customs, transportation, science, education and culture," Çavuşoğlu said at a news conference with his Azerbaijani and Turkmen counterparts.

His remarks came after a trilateral summit between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Turkmen leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov in the western Turkmen city of Awaza, where they discussed steps to deepen cooperation between the three countries in various areas.

Çavuşoğlu said that one of the most important agenda items of the trilateral summit is the strengthening of energy cooperation between the three countries.

"We are ready to take joint steps on Turkmenistan natural gas for the benefit of the three countries, and we have decided to form a working group on this issue," he added.

Çavuşoğlu also said that they will further develop the economic cooperation between the three countries with the agreements in the fields of trade and customs signed at the summit.

"The vision of cooperation put forward today will contribute to the prosperity and stability of not only the three countries but also the neighboring countries," he said.

