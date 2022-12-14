Turkish, Turkmen leaders meet on sidelines of Awaza summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov met in Turkmenistan on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

The closed-door meeting came on the sidelines of the first summit between the leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan in the western Turkmen city of Awaza.

No further information has yet been released about the meeting.

Erdoğan also held talks with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, the upper chamber of the parliament.

The Turkish leader will later meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the summit.