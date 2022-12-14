Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders hold talks in Turkmenistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday discussed bilateral and regional issues with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in a meeting in Turkmenistan.

Erdoğan and Aliyev held closed-door talks on the sidelines of the first summit between the leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan.

At the summit in Turkmenistan's western city of Awaza, Erdoğan, Aliyev, and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed several agreements to enhance trilateral cooperation in various areas, particularly trade, energy, and transportation.

Earlier, Erdoğan held separate meetings with Berdimuhamedov, as well as his father and predecessor Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who now serves as the chairman of Turkmenistan's upper chamber of parliament.