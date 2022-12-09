TRT World Forum starts with opening speech by Mehmet Zahid Sobaci

The TRT World Forum 2022, a two-day annual event, started in Istanbul on Friday.

The gathering, which is held under the theme of Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities this year, brings together academics, journalists, intellectuals, politicians, and members of civil society from around the globe.

The forum's sixth edition started with an opening speech by Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, the director general of TRT, Türkiye's public broadcaster.

"For a better future, we should reveal the current situation with all its clarity, evaluate the potential of turning uncertainties into opportunities, and carry the future of the world to hope together," he said, explaining the theme of the forum.

Nearly 100 speakers and over 1,000 participants from nearly 40 countries are attending the forum, according to Sobaci.

The sessions and discussions featuring this year include Feeding the World: Ensuring Global Food Security in Times of Crisis, Conflict Resolution and Peace Building: Shaping the Future of Global Leadership, A World in Disarray: The Return of Geopolitics?, and Disarming Disinformation: Defending the Truth in the Digital Age."

The forum will also feature sessions on subjects Ukraine-Russian war, global migration, and energy crisis.

The event is being held in person this year after it was held virtually past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.