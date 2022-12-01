Two die in Turkey as training plane crashes

Two people died when a training aircraft crashed in north-western Türkiye on Thursday, state news agency Anadolu reported.



The single engined aircraft crashed in open space near a natural gas combined-cycle power plant in Bursa province, Anadolu quoted Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat as saying.



No damage was immediately reported at the gas plant as rescue teams were dispatched to the scene in Ovaakça neighbourhood.



The plane had taken off from Sakarya province, some 150 kilometres to the east, Canbolat said.



The cause of the crash and the victims' identities were not immediately known.



State broadcaster TRT identified the tail number as TC-UHY, sharing images of the destroyed aircraft.



Bursa Mayor Alinur Aktaş said the teams found two crew dead at the scene shortly after the crash was reported at 3:40 pm (1240 GMT). He added the plane is believed to be bound for an airport in Bursa.