Turkish foreign minister continues bilateral talks on sidelines of NATO meeting

The Turkish foreign minister on Wednesday met with his Dutch counterpart on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in the Romanian capital c.

In a Twitter post, Türkiye's Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that he discussed with Wopke Hoekstra matters related to Ukraine and NATO enlargement.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu met with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and "discussed recent developments in Ukraine and our economic/defense cooperation," the Turkish foreign minister said.

NATO foreign ministers are in Bucharest to attend a two-day meeting that started on Monday.

The ministers discussed the war in Ukraine, which is considered a threat to Euro-Atlantic peace and security.