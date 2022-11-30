Turkish economy grows 3.9% in 3rd quarter

Türkiye's economy grew 3.9% in the third quarter of 2022 on a yearly basis, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The country's gross domestic product at current prices reached 4.26 trillion Turkish liras ($241.5 billion) in the July-September period, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

An Anadolu Agency survey this week predicted that the country's economy would grow 3.9% in the third quarter.

The country's economy expanded 7.5% and 7.7%, respectively, in the first and second quarters, and 11.4% in 2021.