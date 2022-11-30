Calling SDF 'democratic' is affront to democracy, Turkish envoy tells UN Security Council

Türkiye's UN envoy slammed statements Tuesday about Turkish airstrikes on the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria, saying that calling the name of a terror group "democratic" is an affront to democracy.

Feridun Sinirlioğlu was referring to the U.S.' partner in Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF.

"You may change the name of this terrorist organization as many times as you want. But there is no changing its intent," Sinirlioğlu told a Security Council meeting on Syria.

"The statements expressing concern that our counter-terrorism operations against PKK/YPG might adversely affect the fight against Daesh, cannot be more detached from reality," he added.

Sinirlioğlu also said the name change of YPG/PKK cannot change the fact that it is a terror organization, which he said has the blood of "Turkish and Syrian civilians on its hands."