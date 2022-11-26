Turkish army 'not alone' against those with 'insidious plans': Aliyev

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that the Turkish army will not be alone against "those who have insidious plans."

He was answering questions at the international conference titled "Along the Middle Corridor: geopolitics, security and economy" held at ADA University in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, "The Turkish army is not alone with those who have insidious plans against Azerbaijan or Türkiye. They should know that there is also our army there. Our army is not alone too, there is also the Turkish army there."

When asked about the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, President Aliyev said, "If I start talking about Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, we should be here for a few more days. We are brothers, friends, and allies."

"Last year we formalized the results obtained in Shusha. We officially became allies by signing the declaration of alliance. I state once again that this is the formalization of reality."

'THOSE WHO WANT TO SCARE US MUST FORGET THESE PLANS'

Stressing that more than 10 joint military exercises were held with Türkiye periodically during the year, Aliyev said the exercises were held both in Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

"Those who plan provocations on our borders, those who want to scare us, must forget these plans," he said.