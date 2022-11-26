Bangladeshi graduates from Turkish universities willing to boost ties between two nations

Dozens of Bangladeshi professionals who have completed higher studies in universities in Türkiye expressed their willingness Friday to bolster friendly ties between the two Muslim nations.

The views were expressed when 70 professionals gathered at the Turkish Embassy in Bangladesh's capital of Dhaka for the first time under the initiative of the Turkish Presidency for Turks Abroad (YTB) office.

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan coordinated the program while YTB coordinator in Ankara Ebubekir Kadri Bişkinler attended the event and shared his views.

Turan said graduates holding significant positions can play a key role in trade, culture and other potential fields of mutual interest between Türkiye and Bangladesh.

From 2012 to 2021, a total of 543 Bangladeshi students completed higher degrees in Türkiye while 200 Bangladeshi students are currently studying in the country, according to YTB records.

"We hope that the number of Bangladeshi students in Türkiye will rise in the future as many Bangladeshis have a deep love and passion for Türkiye and have confidence in Turkish education," Bişkinler told Anadolu Agency.

He expressed hope that his agency would work to set up a Turkish language and cultural center in Bangladesh because a large number of Bangladeshis love Turkish culture and the language.