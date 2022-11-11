Türkiye saves nearly 18,500 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks in 2022

In the past 10 months, Türkiye has rescued nearly 18,500 irregular migrants illegally pushed back by Greece in the Aegean Sea.

A total of 18,487 irregular migrants were saved in Turkish Coast Guard operations off Çanakkale, Balıkesir, İzmir, Aydın, and Muğla between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

In August alone, Greece pushed back 3,259 irregular migrants, the highest monthly figure for this year.

Many of the migrants were violently assaulted by Greek forces before being left to die at sea.

The bodies of at least 18 migrants were found in the Aegean Sea in the past 10 months.

Turkish forces also prevented 11,541 irregular migrants from making illegal border crossings.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution in their countries.

It already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent an influx of migrants.

Türkiye and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants and asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.