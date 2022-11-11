Turkish trade minister visits Tajikistan for talks, business event

Türkiye's minister of trade visited the Central Asian country of Tajikistan to attend a joint business event between the two countries in the capital Dushanbe, where he also engaged in talks with senior officials.

In a series of tweets, Mehmet Muş said on Thursday that economic and trade ties were on the agenda in those meetings with officials, including premier Kohir Rasulzoda, Economic Development and Trade Minister Zavqizoda Zavqi, customs chief Khurshed Karimzoda, and Sadi Qodirzoda, chairman of the state committee on investment and state property management.

Muş added that Turkish investments in Tajikistan and problems experienced by business people in the Central Asian country were also discussed.

Beside those meetings, the Turkish official also joined the Tajikistan-Türkiye Business Forum and signed two agreements on boosting bilateral trade and cooperating in free zones.