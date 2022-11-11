TURKISH PRESIDENT RECEIVES HUNGARYS PREMIER IN UZBEKISTAN

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Uzbekistan.

Erdoğan and Orban, who were in the southeastern city of Samarkand for the ninth leaders' summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held discussions at the Regency Hotel.

The meeting was closed to reporters.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, as well as the deputy chairman and spokesman of Erdoğan's Justice and Development (AK) Party, Ömer Çelik, were also present at the meeting.