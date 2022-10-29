GOOGLE DOODLE MARKS TÜRKIYES 99TH REPUBLIC DAY

Google marked the 99th anniversary Saturday of the Republic of Türkiye with a special doodle.

Local users logging in can see a Turkish flag fluttering on the first Turkish Grand National Assembly building in the nation's capital of Ankara.

"On this day in 1923, The First Grand National Assembly declared Türkiye to be a republic officially and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who led the country's independence movement, was elected the first president," said Google.

The building has been turned into the War of Independence Museum, displaying photographs and documents from the independence struggle.

The search engine's homepage is often altered to commemorate holidays, events, achievements and notable historical figures.

The official proclamation of the Turkish Republic by Atatürk took place on Oct. 29, 1923.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly also voted unanimously to elect the founding father as the republic's first president.