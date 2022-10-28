News Türkiye 24 arrested as part of probe into deadly blast at Bartın coal mine

Turkish authorities detained 24 suspects over their alleged role in a major coal-mine explosion two weeks ago, which killed 41 miners in the Black Sea province of Bartın, state news agency Anadolu reported on Friday.



The state-run coal mine's manager Cihat Özdemir, deputy managers and chief engineer were among those detained in Bartın's Amasra district late on Thursday, Anadolu said.



Police are searching for one more person, it added.



A suspected explosion of coal-mine gases trapped 110 miners on October 14 in Amasra, after which 58 were rescued and at least 11 others were injured.



Some of the wounded are still in critical condition, at a hospital in Istanbul.



The Amasra chief public prosecutor's office said on its website that it had seized the mine's digital materials and documents, questioned the witnesses and sent an expert team to investigate the blast.

































