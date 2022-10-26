Türkiye, Libya sign agreements on enhancing military cooperation

Türkiye and Libya have inked two important agreements in the field of military, according to a Turkish National Defense Ministry statement on Wednesday.

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday met with Prime Minister of Tripoli-based unity government and Defense Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Istanbul.

The two officials signed an agreement on enhancing the efficiency of the Libyan Air Force and the training of Libyan pilots, said the ministry statement.

"The other additional protocol signed aims at improving the existing military relations between Türkiye and Libya," according to the statement.

Also on Tuesday, Akar held talks with his counterparts from Azerbaijan, Libya, Pakistan, Kuwait and the UK at a major Turkish defense event in Istanbul, the SAHA Expo.