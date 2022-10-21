OIC ministers gather in Istanbul for meeting on Islamophobia, disinformation

Information ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states gathered in Istanbul on Friday in a bid to step up efforts against disinformation and Islamophobia.

The two-day event will have the OIC ministers discuss "Combating Disinformation and Islamophobia in the Post-Truth Era," the multi-national body said in a statement.

"The Islamic world faces challenges that require responsibility to present its message in a thoughtful way," an OIC official told the preparatory meeting of the conference on Friday.

Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC secretary-general, will address the opening session of the conference on Saturday where he is expected to focus on the role of the largest Muslim body in disseminating information.

The conference is expected to discuss the importance of intensifying media action on the question of Palestine and Al Quds Al-Shareef, highlighting issues of the African OIC member states, the role of the OIC in combating Islamophobia, portraying the correct picture of Islam and eschewing extremism and terrorism in the media circles, the statement said.

It will also deliberate on issues relating to developing media expertise and training in the Muslim world.