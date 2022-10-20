Türkiye takes concrete steps toward addressing energy need: Official

Türkiye has been taking concrete steps toward addressing its energy need in a responsible and sustainable manner despite some countries' smear campaigns, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Thursday.

"Meanwhile, against the backdrop of that smear campaign, Türkiye has been taking concrete steps toward addressing its energy need in a responsible and sustainable manner.

"I am proud to say that most of our electricity comes from renewable resources today. We will continue to invest in renewable energy-including wind, solar and geothermal energy-to reduce our foreign dependence, diversify our sources, and take advantage of our nation's God-given resources," Altun told Anadolu Agency Environment Forum in Istanbul.

The one-day forum aims to tackle issues such as the need to create a new media language on environmental and climate issues, international news agencies raising global awareness, the duties of traditional and new media outlets, and the pursuit of environmental awareness in new news areas.

Altun said some governments and groups have attempted to exploit environmental concerns to further their respective agendas.

"Some foreign governments, which are frustrated with Türkiye's economic progress and growing influence in key parts of the world, have been sponsoring a disinformation campaign against nuclear power and other forms of clean energy.

"It is certainly ironic that some of those governments are now reversing their own policy and, nonetheless, telling children to wear their coats in class because they cannot heat their classrooms," he said.



'TÜRKİYE COMMITTED TO TAKING STEPS TO PROTECT ENVIRONMENT'



Altun said it is noteworthy that the developed nations, which bear historical responsibility for global warming, continue to enjoy impunity-at the expense of the right of developing nations to economic and social development.

Türkiye is committed to taking all necessary steps to protect the environment despite facing many obstacles at home and abroad, he noted.

"In addition to planting billions of trees, our country launched the Zero Waste initiative to raise awareness and promote recycling. Finally, having ratified the Paris Agreement last year, Türkiye remains committed to becoming carbon neutral in due time," Altun said.

Altun warned that disinformation is a "particularly serious threat" when it comes to the environment.

He recalled that the Turkish parliament passed the Social Media Law-a key step in fighting disinformation and foreign influence campaigns.

"This latest step builds on previously-taken measures to ensure that social media companies comply with our nation's laws and to require certain online broadcasters, which act on behalf of foreign governments, to acquire the necessary license and permits," he said.



APPLAUDING ANADOLU AGENCY FOR 'GREEN LINE' LAUNCH



Ankara will continue to take all necessary steps to defend the Turkish people against disinformation, psychological operations, and influence campaigns, he added.

Saying that there is insufficient coverage of the environment and climate in the media, Altun added: "In this regard, I applaud Anadolu Agency, our nation's top news source, for launching the Green Line to report on the environment-which is an area that our government has taken major steps and made significant achievements."

Altun said he is confident that this project will not only raise awareness about environmental protection in the public sphere but also deliver a meaningful response to those groups that have been exploiting the environment for subversion.

Thanking Anadolu Agency for hosting the Environment Forum to reflect on the media's role in the age of climate change, Altun said: "I pray that this event will facilitate a meaningful and productive dialogue on the media's role and responsibilities at this critical juncture."