Death toll due to coal mine blast in northern Türkiye rises to 41: President Erdoğan

The number of workers who were killed in a blast at a coal mine in northern Türkiye increased to 41, the Turkish president said on Saturday.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed that all miners who were previously trapped underground have been reached out at last by search and rescue teams.

A total of 11 wounded workers are under treatment in hospitals.

Türkiye mobilized all its institutions after the coal mine blast, Erdoğan stressed, extending his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway, he underscored, adding: "We no longer want to see any deficiencies or unnecessary risks in our mines."

Türkiye is making all necessary efforts to "bury mining accidents in history" by "using all the capabilities of technology," the Turkish president noted.

"At our Cabinet meeting, we will immediately determine the assistance and support we need to provide as a state and we will take the relevant steps."

Erdoğan canceled a planned trip to eastern Diyarbakır province and instead traveled to Amasra on Saturday.