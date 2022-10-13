Türkiye calls on UNESCO member states to support Zero Waste project

Türkiye urged member states of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday to support a goodwill document to extend the country's Zero Waste project around the world.

Speaking at the 215th session of the UNESCO Executive Board, Gülnur Aybet, the permanent representative of Türkiye to UNESCO, pointed out the problems that the world faces such as climate change, food security and access to clean water.

Mentioning Türkiye's target to increase the global waste recycling rate to 60% by 2035, she recalled the country's Zero Waste project, which has become a global initiative.

Last month, Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signed a goodwill document to extend Türkiye's Zero Waste project globally.

They held a meeting at UN Headquarters in New York which tackled environmental issues, including the Zero Waste project launched in Türkiye by the first lady in 2017.

Aybet said that 20 more senior figures signed the declaration in a short time, calling on all UNESCO member states to support the initiative.