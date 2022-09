Maritime traffic through the Istanbul Strait was suspended on Wednesday after a ship sailing from the UAE to Russia malfunctioned.

The Viva Eclipse, a 190-meter-long (623-foot-long) bulk carrier, suffered a rudder failure, Türkiye's Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Twitter.

Rescue vessels and officials have been dispatched to assist the Panama-flagged ship, which has anchored off Istanbul's Uskudar district, it added.