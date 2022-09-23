Turkish Airlines named top carrier in Europe

Turkish Airlines on Friday was named the top carrier in Europe at the World Airline Awards organized by air transport rating agency Skytrax.

Türkiye's national flag carrier, that flies to more countries than any other, received the highly competitive Best Airline in Europe title, according to a survey which included responses of more than 14 million online customers from over 100 nationalities between September 2021 to August 2022.

Turkish Airlines won two other major awards at the ceremony, namely the World's Best Business Class Catering and the Best Airline in Southern Europe.

At the awards, Qatar Airways was named the World's Best Airline for the seventh time, winning the prestigious Airline of the Year 2022 title.

Singapore Airlines was the world's second best carrier, Emirates third, Japan's All Nippon Airways fourth, and Australia's Qantas Airways fifth.

Turkish Airlines was named the world's seventh best airline, out of more than 350 airlines included in the survey results.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat said: "With our privileged service approach, which distinguishes us from our competitors, we continue to take firm steps towards our goal of making the Turkish Airlines brand the best in the world by building on the unmatched service we offer."

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said: "We congratulate Turkish Airlines for their success at the World Airline Awards, and winning the award as the Best Airline in Europe is a fabulous achievement in what is one of the most competitive markets."

Established in 1933, Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 389 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 340 worldwide destinations -- 287 international and 53 domestics -- in 129 countries.