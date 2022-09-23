President Erdoğan emphasizes importance of exporting Russian grain, fertilizer

Emphasizing that the Istanbul grain deal is running "smoothly," the Turkish president on Friday said more than four million tons of grain has so far been exported from Ukrainian ports.

As part of the deal, "more than four million tons of grain have been exported through the grain corridor. It is still continuing," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters after Friday prayer in Istanbul.

Stressing the importance of exporting Russian grain and fertilizers, Erdoğan said that it will help poor countries.

On a prisoner swap deal between Ukraine and Russia, Erdoğan said 200 of those prisoners are currently "guests" of Türkiye.

"These are our guests. One of them was a name that Mr. (Vladimir) Putin insisted on. We also sent that person to Russia," he added.

Earlier this week, Erdoğan announced that Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange 200 prisoners as a result of Türkiye's mediation and diplomatic exchanges with the leaders of the two countries.

He had told reporters in New York that the prisoner exchange under Türkiye's mediation was an "important step" toward ending the war between the two countries.