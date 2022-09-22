Turkiye rescues 255 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushback

Coast Guard units in Türkiye's western provinces rescued 255 irregular migrants after Greek authorities pushed them into Turkish territorial waters Wednesday.

A total of 109 migrants on boats off Bodrum and Datça districts were rescued, according to the Coast Guard Command.

In a separate operation, Turkish Coast Guard units found 54 irregular migrants off the coast of Ayvacık in northwestern Çanakkale province after they were pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish territorial waters.

After receiving information that there was a group of asylum seekers on a rubber boat off the coast of Ayvalık district in Balıkesir, teams were dispatched to the area and rescued 45 migrants.

Additionally, a group of 47 migrants struggling on a rubber boat off Kuşadası district were pulled to the shore in Aydın, according to the local Coast Guard Command.

All of the migrants were transported to provincial migration offices while security forces also nabbed two suspects for migrant smuggling.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.