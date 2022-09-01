Türkiye arrests 4 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

Turkish security teams on Wednesday arrested four suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorists in the southeastern Gaziantep province.

Anti-terrorism teams caught four suspects who work inside the terror group, according to a statement by the provincial security directorate.

A large number of digital materials was also seized during a search of the suspects' addresses.

Processing of the suspects is continuing.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.