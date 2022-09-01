4 MORE TERRORISTS NEUTRALIZED IN TÜRKIYES EASTERN VAN PROVINCE

Turkish security forces " neutralized " four terrorists in the country's eastern Van province, the country's Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists were neutralized in the Han rural area of the Bahçesaray district as part of the ongoing Operation Eren Abluka-35, said a ministry statement.

One of the terrorists neutralized was on Türkiye's terrorist wanted list, the statement added.

Türkiye initiated the operations last year, naming them after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





