Turkish forces 'neutralize' 7 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" seven PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, authorities said on Monday.

The terrorists were targeted in Türkiye's Claw-Lock and Claw-Tiger anti-terrorism operation zones, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK terrorist hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was initiated after Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.