French woman finds Islam on Türkiye trip

A young French woman, who visited Türkiye's northwestern Tekirdag province for a holiday, converted to Islam on Friday.

Impressed by her friend, Elodle Moreno, 24, started searching about Islam.

After reaching the decision to become Muslim, she applied to the provincial mufti.

Mufti Ismail Ipek gave information about the basic principles of Islam at the conversion ceremony.

Elodle, who recited the kalima shahadah -- the declaration of belief in the oneness of Allah and the acceptance of Prophet Muhammad as His messenger, was renamed "Sibel."

Ipek gave Sibel a "conversion certificate," the Muslim holy book of Quran and various books on Islam.