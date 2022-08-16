Soldier killed, 4 injured in southeastern Türkiye

A soldier was killed and four others injured in a terrorist attack in southeastern Türkiye, authorities said on Tuesday.

The attack took place in the morning at the Cicekalan Border Police Station in Sanliurfa province, Salih Ayhan, the governor of Sanliurfa, told Anadolu Agency.

Ayhan said the attack was carried out by terrorists whose affiliation is yet to be specified. However, the PKK terror group is known to be active in the region.

The wounded soldiers received initial treatment in Birecik, the district where the attack took place, before being flown to another hospital by helicopter, he said, adding that they were currently in stable condition.

Security forces are currently responding to harassment fire at the border, noted the official.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.