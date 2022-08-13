Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces "neutralized" five YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, authorities said on Saturday.

The terrorists were planning an attack on Türkiye's Operation Peace Spring zone when security forces targeted them near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Turkish forces use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.