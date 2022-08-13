2 wanted terrorists 'neutralized' by Turkish forces

Turkish security forces neutralized three PKK terrorists, two of whom were wanted, the country's interior minister said on Saturday.

The terrorists were neutralized in the rural areas of Ağrı's Diyadin district in an air raid as part of the Operation Eren Abluka-10 on Thursday, according to a statement by the ministry.

Two of them were in the green category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list.

The list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Interior Ministry Süleyman Soylu also shared a footage of the operation on Twitter.

Turkish forces use the term "neutralize" to indicate the terrorist in question either surrendered or was killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.