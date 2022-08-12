Türkiye says foreign minister’s remarks pointed to stalling of political process by Syrian regime

Türkiye has been the country that has made the most efforts to find a solution to the Syrian conflict in line with the legitimate expectations of the people, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Responding to a question about Türkiye's approach to the Syrian conflict, Tanju Bilgiç, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said in a statement: "In this context, Türkiye played a leading role in maintaining the cease-fire on the ground and establishing the Constitutional Committee through the Astana and Geneva processes, and gave full support to the opposition and the Negotiation Committee in the political process."

Bilgiç said the Syrian regime has been dragging the political process, adding that the views expressed by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday also pointed to this.

He underlined that Türkiye continued its efforts to prepare suitable conditions for the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees and to find a solution to the conflict in line with the roadmap set out in the UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

"Türkiye, in cooperation with all stakeholders of the international community, will continue to make a strong contribution to the efforts to find a permanent solution to this conflict in line with the expectations of the Syrian people," he stressed.

Türkiye's solidarity with the Syrian people will continue, the spokesperson added.

Addressing reporters on the last day of the 13th Ambassadors Conference in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Thursday, Çavuşoğlu said he had a brief chat with Faisal Mekdad, the Syrian regime's foreign minister, at the non-aligned movement meeting in October in Serbia's capital Belgrade, where he also talked with other ministers at the meeting.

"We have to somehow bring opposition and the regime in Syria together to reach an agreement. Otherwise, there will be no lasting peace," he stressed.