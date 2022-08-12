Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' high-level YPG/PKK terrorist in northeastern Syria

Turkish intelligence forces "neutralized" a high-level member of the YPG/PKK terror group in northeastern Syria last week, security sources said on Friday.

Yusif Mehmud Rebani, who hails from Iran, was targeted in a National Intelligence Organization (MİT) operation in Qamishli, a city on the Syria-Türkiye border, on Aug. 6, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Rebani, codenamed Rezan Cavit, was currently responsible for the terrorist organization's operations in Amude and Darbasiyah.

He was previously in charge of PKK operations in Iraq's Haftanin region, where he was involved in multiple attacks on Turkish forces.

He joined the PKK in the 1990s and was among the people who set up the HPG, the military wing of the terrorist group.

He also held senior positions in the PJAK, the Iranian branch of the PKK, as well as the so-called Eastern Kurdistan Democratic and Freedom Congress.

Along with Rebani, another YPG/PKK terrorist identified as Mazlum Esat was neutralized in the Aug. 6 operation.

Esat, codenamed Ruhaz Amude, was also part of the terror group's hierarchy in Amude and Darbasiyah, the sources said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.























