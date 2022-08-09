President Erdoğan to host Slovenian leader for talks in capital

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor will hold talks in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Wednesday.

"All aspects of the Türkiye-Slovenia relations will be reviewed and potential steps aimed at further enhancing the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed," the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Erdoğan and Pahor will also exchange views on Türkiye's EU membership process, as well as current regional and international issues, with particular focus on the Balkans.

Pahor, who is on an official visit to Türkiye from Aug. 9-11 on Erdoğan's invitation, will also address the 13th Ambassadors' Conference in Ankara on Tuesday.