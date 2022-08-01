Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK/YPG terrorist in northern Syria

Turkish intelligence forces have "neutralized" a so-called senior member of the PKK/YPG terror group in northern Syria, security sources said on Monday.

Erhan Arman, codenamed "Berxwedan Muş," was a member of the terror group's so-called executive council in the city of Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

He was tracked down by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization in an operation in Ayn al-Arab.

Terrorist Arman joined the terror group in 2013 from Türkiye's eastern Muş province, carried out armed actions, and was involved in numerous terrorist activities in Türkiye.

He later went to Syria to help recruit personnel for the terrorist organization in Ayn al-Arab.

Arman was directly planning the smuggling of PKK members and explosives into Türkiye.

He was in charge of tunneling and positioning in Ayn al-Arab, as well as planning the terrorists' defense against possible cross-border operations by Türkiye.



















