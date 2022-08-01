News Turkey Series of quakes hits volcanic region on Iceland

A moderate earthquake has struck the south west of Iceland, the country's weather office reported on Monday. There was some damage to property, but no injuries were reported.



The epicentre of the 5.4-magnitude quake was in the vicinity of Grundvik, some 50 kilometres to the south-west of Reykjavik and could be felt in the entire region around the Reykjanes peninsula.



The quake, which hit late on Sunday, was part of a renewed series that began on Saturday afternoon.



Hundreds of quakes followed on Monday morning, the authorities said, attributing the renewed seismic activity to movements of magma under the earth's crust.



Last year, a volcano erupted for months in the region, accompanied by a series of stronger quakes.



Speaking to broadcaster RÚV, leading Icelandic vulcanologist Thorvaldur Thórdarson said the country should prepare for a powerful eruption on the peninsula. This could happen over the years ahead or even within months, Thórdarson said.



