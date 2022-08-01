Another PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish security forces

One more PKK terrorist surrendered to Turkish security forces, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

The terrorist, who joined the PKK in 2015 and operated in Syria, surrendered after persuasion efforts by Turkish police and gendarmerie, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts in 2022 is now at 63, it added.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

According to Turkish officials, in recent years the PKK terror group-battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations-has been losing members and failing to attract new ones.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.