TÜRKIYES AK PARTY CONDEMNS GREEK PREMIERS REMARKS TARGETING TURKISH PRESIDENT

Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party condemned Greek Prime Minister Kiryakos Mitsotakis on Friday that targeted the Turkish president.

"Mitsotakis's statement that Türkiye is after 'reviving neo-Ottoman revisionist fantasies' is a phrase he uses to cover up his own unlawful policies," AK Party deputy chairman and spokesman Ömer Çelik wrote on Twitter.

"Mitsotakis follows the expansionist and aggressive policy. Mitsotakis threatens the peace and stability of the region with his maximalist Eastern Mediterranean policy," Çelik wrote in a separate tweet.

He said the claim that Meis Island has 4,000 times more sea area than the island itself is "against international law."

"The fact that the Mitsotakis administration, which had difficulties in paying even a few billion euros of Greece's debt, increased its country's armament budget by 5 times shows the whole world that Greece does not have peaceful aims and follows an aggressive policy in the Eastern Mediterranean," he said.

Noting that Greek opposition draws attention to the fact that the country has turned into "a military base of foreign countries," he added: "Our message to Mitsotakis is that he sees that escaping Turkish diplomacy and turning his country into a garrison of third states will not solve any of Greece's problems."