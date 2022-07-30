Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ PKK terrorist involved in 2008 Istanbul terror attack

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization on Saturday "neutralized" a PKK terrorist, who was among the perpetrators of the 2008 Istanbul terrorist attack, in Syria, according to security sources.

The terrorist Nüsret Tebiş, code-named "Rüstem," was found hiding in an apartment in the northeastern city of Al-Hasakah, 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the Turkish border.

The fugitive PKK terrorist, who was named on Türkiye's most wanted terrorists list, is on trial with 18 aggravated life sentences and a total of 1,258 years in prison.

Tebiş, who joined the terrorist organization in 1995 from Türkiye's eastern Siirt province, had reportedly fled to northern Iraq after the 2008 terrorist attack in Istanbul's Güngören district.

On July 27, 2008, the terror group targeted civilians in Güngören by detonating two bombs planted in garbage containers, when streets were packed with people in the evening. The deadly explosions killed 18 civilians and wounded at least 154 others.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



















