Türkiye marks sixth anniversary of defeated July 15 coup in 2016

Turkish officials on Friday marked the sixth anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which left at least 251 dead and over 2,700 injured.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said on Twitter that the legend of the defeated coup "will be passed down from generation to generation" and will continue to illuminate Türkiye's future.

He commemorated those who lost their lives and praised the "bravery of the nation."

Communications Directorate head Fahrettin Altun called the legendary struggle of the Turkish people a "turning point" in the country's political history.

Saying that the resistance of the Turkish nation will not be forgotten, Altun said on Twitter that Türkiye "will hold the invaders, putschists, terrorist groups, and their supporters to account before the judiciary, and we will completely eliminate them together with their sordid aims."

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also commemorated those killed by the putschists on the night of the defeated coup, saying on Twitter that the Turkish people's "spirit of solidarity is strong enough to thwart the plans of any terrorist group."

The National Defense Ministry marked the historic day by commemorating on Twitter with mercy those who were killed, "including the civilians, military, and police, who did not give way to FETO traitors on July 15, and wish our veterans a long, healthy, and happy life."

In a written statement, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said the defeated coup was "an attempt to take over Türkiye and enslave it forever" but that the Turkish nation foiled this plot.

"Our country has repaired the destruction of July 15. There are no shortcomings in the public order caused by the betrayal of July 15 and FETO, and any disruption or deficiencies in state services have been completely eliminated," Soylu said.

Soylu vowed to never forget the incident, stressing that such attempts may never end but will be always be thwarted by the nation.

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE

Since its designation in October 2016, every year the nation marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The attempt by FETO to overthrow the government began around 10 p.m. local time (1900GMT) on July 15, 2016 and was thwarted by 8 a.m. the next day.

Standing against the threat, the Turkish people courageously showed the world that they would not tolerate any attempt to thwart their will as expressed through their democratically elected government.