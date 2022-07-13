TÜRKIYES UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FALLS TO 10.9% IN MAY

Türkiye's unemployment rate fell to 10.9% in May, down 0.3 percentage point from a month ago, according to the country's statistical authority on Wednesday.

The number of jobless people-aged 15 and over-decreased by 56,000 month-on-month to nearly 3.8 million in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.

The unemployment rate was 9.5% for men and 13.8% for women in the month.

TurkStat also said the number of employed people rose to 30.8 million in May, a rise of 358,000 from April, while the employment rate stood at 47.8% with a 0.5 percentage point increase.

The labor force climbed by 302,000 to 34.6 million during the same period and the labor force participation rate was at 53.6% with a 0.4 percentage point gain.