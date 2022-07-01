Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Turkish soldiers targeted the terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said in a written statement.

"We continue to bring down the terrorists' nests," the statement added.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.