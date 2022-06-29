Türkiye expects Sweden, Finland to extradite PKK, FETÖ terrorists

Türkiye expects Sweden and Finland to extradite terrorists affiliated with the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), the Turkish justice minister said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after an event in the capital Ankara, Bekir Bozdağ reiterated that the Nordic countries should keep the promise made to Türkiye.

He was referring to an agreement signed between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland on Tuesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.

As part of the agreement, Türkiye withdrew an objection to the membership of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

In return, the Nordic countries will address Ankara's concern over terrorism and lift an arms embargo on Türkiye.

Bozdağ said Ankara expects the countries to extradite PKK and FETÖ terrorists to Türkiye.

"The files are waiting: for six PKK members and six FETÖ members in Finland; 10 FETÖ and 11 PKK members in Sweden," he said.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join the alliance last month, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.