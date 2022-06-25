Türkiye captures Greek spy, say security sources

Turkish intelligence agency on Saturday caught a Greek national determined to have been spying on the country on behalf of the Greek National Intelligence Service (EYP).

As a result of its investigations, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) uncovered that the EYP was working with Greek citizen Muhammed Amar Ampara for espionage against Türkiye, security sources said.

They said Ampara was posing as a businessman during his travels in Türkiye in an attempt to gather information on Turkish military deployments on the border to send back to Athens.

He was also conducting research into Syrians in Türkiye, as well as businessmen settled in Greece that support the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

















