Türkiye’s aid agency supports renovation, reopening of Orthodox church in Lebanon

The Turkish state-run aid agency supported the renovation and reopening of an Orthodox church in southern Lebanon.

The opening ceremony of the 170-year-old historical church in the village of Kfeyr in the city of Nebatiye was attended by Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Barış Ulusoy, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Coordinator of Lebanon Orhan Aydın, members of the Greek Orthodox Church Foundation and residents of the village.

About the work completed by TIKA, Ulusoy said: "We are very happy to be among you on the occasion of the reopening of the 170-year-old church in the village of Kfeyr."

He noted: "TIKA has implemented this project in cooperation with the Greek Orthodox Church Foundation, which is experiencing difficulties in fundraising in the context of the economic crisis that Lebanon is going through.

"Thanks to the contributions of TIKA, the bell tower of the church was renovated. The 300-seat hall, which was used as a condolence and meeting place, was renovated. Also, necessary air conditioners were installed in the hall."

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Kfeyr Greek Orthodox Church Pastor Bukran Kostayek thanked the Turkish Embassy in the capital Beirut and the Lebanese TIKA office, as well as the Turkish people and the government for their support to Kfeyr.

Kostayek also presented a plaque of thanks to Ulusoy and Aydın.

Ulusoy also visited the village of Kefraya in the Bekaa Valley of Lebanon and met with Turkmen youth there.

He and the accompanying delegation also met with beekeepers who benefitted from the beehive support project carried out by TIKA in the same village.















