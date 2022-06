Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday received North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski in Istanbul.

Erdoğan hosted Kovacevski at his office at Dolmabahçe Palace for a closed-door meeting.

Türkiye's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, and Trade Minister Mehmet Muş participated in the meeting as well.