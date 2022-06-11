News
Eight dead, 10 wounded in traffic accident in Balıkesir
Published June 11,2022
Eight people were killed and 10 injured in a traffic accident in north-western Türkiye on Saturday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
Three of the wounded are in critical condition at a hospital in the city of Balıkesir, Koca wrote on Twitter.
A minibus, carrying people to a wedding ceremony, collided with a truck in Balıkesir's Dursunbey district, state news agency Anadolu reported.
The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.
Balıkesir Governor Hasan Şıldak said an investigation was started and cited slippery road due to rain and improper lane change as probable causes, according to Anadolu.
Heavy rain across Turkey has caused flash floods and one person was killed in the capital Ankara on Saturday after floods carried his motorbike away, Anadolu reported.
Rain is expected to continue through the next five days.