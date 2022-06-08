10 Daesh/ISIS suspects arrested in southern Türkiye

At least 10 foreign nationals were arrested Wednesday in an operation against the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization in Türkiye's Adana province.

Police launched operations to nab suspects who are believed to have links to Daesh/ISIS in Syria, said security sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were arrested at various addresses across the province.

Türkiye was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked multiple times by the terror organization, which has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.